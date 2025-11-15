Brandon McManus reported quad tightness on Saturday

Packers kicker Brandon McManus, who previously wasn’t on the Week 11 injury report, is now doubtful with a right quad injury. Here’s what happened, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

McManus fully participated in practice all week. He arrived at the facility on Saturday morning and reported quad tightness. That prompted the Saturday update to the report.

McManus was not downgraded to out, which means that he’ll be traveling to New York for Sunday’s game against the Giants. So there’s still a chance McManus will kick.

If McManus doesn’t kick, Lucas Havrisik would handle the duties.