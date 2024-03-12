Brandon McManus to sign a one-year deal with Commanders

The Commanders have agreed to terms with kicker Brandon McManus on a one-year, $3.6 million contract, Jason McCourty of NFL Media reports.

McManus, 32, will replace Joey Slye in Washington.

He finished his only season in Jacksonville making 30-of-37 field goals (81.1 percent), with five of his misses for 50 yards or longer, and he made all 35 extra points.

McManus spent his first nine seasons with the Broncos.

He has made 81.4 percent of his field goals and 97.2 percent of his PATs in his career.