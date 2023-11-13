 Skip navigation
Brandon Staley accepts blame for Chargers’ defense giving up 41 points, 533 yards

  
Published November 13, 2023 05:00 AM

The Lions’ offense dominated the Chargers’ defense in Sunday’s 41-38 win, gaining 533 yards with no sacks or turnovers. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley admitted he needs to do a better job coaching his defense.

“I didn’t do a good enough job on defense for us today. That was the story,” Staley said. “Run and pass. Didn’t do a good enough job on the run game in the first half, and then in the second half there were far too many. So I didn’t do a good enough job for us today. . . . It starts with me.”

Staley credited his offense for keeping the game close.

“It was a good enough offensive performance for us to win today,” Staley said. “Just didn’t do enough on defense today.”

The Chargers are now 4-5, and on the outside looking in with a crowded AFC playoff picture. But Staley expressed confidence that his team will win big games down the stretch.

“This was a tough day for us and we’ll bounce back,” Staley said.

If they don’t, Staley may not be the Chargers’ coach in two months.