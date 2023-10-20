Brandon Staley on Derwin James penalties: He has to change his approach to hitting

Penalties have been a problem for Chargers safety Derwin James this season.

James was flagged for roughing the passer and unnecessary roughness for a hit on tight end Jake Ferguson in last Monday’s loss to the Cowboys, which brought him up to four personal fouls in the four games he’s played this season. The other two were both for hits on receivers as well and head coach Brandon Staley said this week that James has to adjust his game in order to avoid further infractions.

“He needs to change his approach because he needs to stop being penalized,” Staley said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “He needs to lower his target and play the aggressive game that he plays, but he has to lower his strike zone and make sure that he’s making good decisions.”

James said he feels he may be receiving undue scrutiny from officials, but that it is on him “to be responsible and not hurt my team and get better from it.” He’ll have a chance to do so while trying to slow down Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce this weekend.