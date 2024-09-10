Breece Hall bounces back with TD, Jets up 7-3

Jets running back Breece Hall’s fumble set up the first 49ers points of Monday night’s game, but he made up for it on the team’s next possession.

Hall capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run that put the Jets up 7-3 with just under four minutes left to play in the first half.

Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson had a lot to do with Hall being in position to score. The duo hooked up four times, including three third-down conversions, for 45 yards to move the Jets down the field. It’s a connection that the Jets were hoping to see a lot of last season, but they had to wait because of Rodgers’ Achilles injury.

The scoring drive was just what the Jets were looking for and they’re hoping it is just the start of big things this year.