Breece Hall: “For sure” I’ll have 1,000 rushing yards this year

Jets running back Breece Hall fell just short of a milestone last season.

Hall ran for 994 yards while playing in one of the least effective offenses in the league and one of his goals for the 2024 season is to make it past the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

“I’m going to, for sure, have 1,000 yards this year, so that isn’t even anything that’s in the back of my mind,” Hall said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Hall played in every game last season, which was a positive development given the torn ACL that cut his rookie season short in 2022. Other players who have suffered the same injury have said that they feel even better in their second year back and Hall suggested that may be the case for him as well.

“It’s just different,” Hall said. “Last year, you’re dealing with being sore all the time, stuff like that. Now my knee doesn’t bother me at all. It just feels back to normal, so, yeah, it will probably be better.”

The Jets are banking on Aaron Rodgers making a full return from his torn Achilles and Rodgers’s life will be a lot easier if Hall remains in top gear this fall.