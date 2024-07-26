 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Breece Hall: “For sure” I’ll have 1,000 rushing yards this year

  
Published July 26, 2024 08:12 AM

Jets running back Breece Hall fell just short of a milestone last season.

Hall ran for 994 yards while playing in one of the least effective offenses in the league and one of his goals for the 2024 season is to make it past the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

“I’m going to, for sure, have 1,000 yards this year, so that isn’t even anything that’s in the back of my mind,” Hall said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Hall played in every game last season, which was a positive development given the torn ACL that cut his rookie season short in 2022. Other players who have suffered the same injury have said that they feel even better in their second year back and Hall suggested that may be the case for him as well.

“It’s just different,” Hall said. “Last year, you’re dealing with being sore all the time, stuff like that. Now my knee doesn’t bother me at all. It just feels back to normal, so, yeah, it will probably be better.”

The Jets are banking on Aaron Rodgers making a full return from his torn Achilles and Rodgers’s life will be a lot easier if Hall remains in top gear this fall.