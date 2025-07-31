Brent Musburger will join NBC’s Hall of Fame Game broadcast

In a few hours, you will be looking live at the first game of the 2025 preseason, and a familiar face to football fans will be on your screen.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and Brent Musburger will be part of the broadcast, first with an interview on Football Night in America at 7 p.m., and then in the booth with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth during the second half of the game.

Musburger, in Canton to be honored with the Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio Television Award, will speak with Maria Taylor in pregame about the honor, and then will take a seat in the broadcast booth, as he has so many times in his career, later in the night.

To many football fans, Musburger is best remembered for hosting The NFL Today on CBS from 1975 through 1989. In those days, when it wasn’t easy to find up-to-the-minute sports news, hearing Musburger’s voice booming, “You are looking live” served as the official announcement that NFL kickoff was approaching, and viewers were in the only place to learn the late-breaking news that would affect Sunday’s games. Musburger has also called hundreds of football games, both NFL and college, in the broadcast booth, and tonight he’ll step into the booth one more time.