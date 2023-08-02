Brett Maher hopes scars from postseason nightmare will propel him forward

The Cowboys didn’t re-sign Brett Maher after his playoff meltdown. No one else did either until the Broncos signed him to a minimum non-guaranteed, one-year deal for $1.08 million eight days ago.

Maher made 90.6 percent of his field goal attempts and 94.3 percent of his extra points in the regular season in 2022 but developed the yips in the postseason.

After missing a PAT in Week 18 at Washington, Maher set an NFL record with four missed extra points in the wild card playoff win at Tampa. He had another PAT blocked in the divisional round loss to the 49ers on a low kick that was headed left.

“I think what I’m learning every single year in this league is there is something that is going to test you and test your response to how you handle your business, how you handle outside stuff,” Maher said Tuesday, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “That was a tough lesson to learn, especially in the moment. I’m sure as you guys all saw. I feel like I’ve taken it as a way to learn and become more resilient and get a few more of those scars that can kind of help propel you forward.”

Maher said his postseason misses were both mental and mechanical, and he worked hard in the offseason to correct both.

“That drove a lot of my offseason prep work,” Maher said, “and I’m happy to be here with the opportunity and [to] learn from it and move forward and become better from all sorts of situations — positive and negative and certainly that one.”

Maher is competing with Elliott Fry for the job.