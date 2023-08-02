Brett Maher hopes scars from postseason nightmare will propel him forward

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
Swayman is awarded $3.475 million in arbitration, while the Bruins avoid a hearing with Frederic
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Struggling Padres get Hill, Choi from the Pirates in 1 of 3 trades before deadline
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves
Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
Swayman is awarded $3.475 million in arbitration, while the Bruins avoid a hearing with Frederic
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Struggling Padres get Hill, Choi from the Pirates in 1 of 3 trades before deadline
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves
Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brett Maher hopes scars from postseason nightmare will propel him forward

  
Published August 1, 2023 10:38 PM

The Cowboys didn’t re-sign Brett Maher after his playoff meltdown. No one else did either until the Broncos signed him to a minimum non-guaranteed, one-year deal for $1.08 million eight days ago.

Maher made 90.6 percent of his field goal attempts and 94.3 percent of his extra points in the regular season in 2022 but developed the yips in the postseason.

After missing a PAT in Week 18 at Washington, Maher set an NFL record with four missed extra points in the wild card playoff win at Tampa. He had another PAT blocked in the divisional round loss to the 49ers on a low kick that was headed left.

“I think what I’m learning every single year in this league is there is something that is going to test you and test your response to how you handle your business, how you handle outside stuff,” Maher said Tuesday, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “That was a tough lesson to learn, especially in the moment. I’m sure as you guys all saw. I feel like I’ve taken it as a way to learn and become more resilient and get a few more of those scars that can kind of help propel you forward.”

Maher said his postseason misses were both mental and mechanical, and he worked hard in the offseason to correct both.

“That drove a lot of my offseason prep work,” Maher said, “and I’m happy to be here with the opportunity and [to] learn from it and move forward and become better from all sorts of situations — positive and negative and certainly that one.”

Maher is competing with Elliott Fry for the job.