Brian Burns, Hayden Hurst among Panthers out practice Wednesday

The Panthers won’t be making the playoffs this season, but this Sunday’s game factors into the Falcons’ chances of advancing to the postseason and the Panthers’ injury report will factor into the result of the game.

Carolina had a long list of players out of practice Wednesday. Several of them were resting, but edge rusher Brian Burns was sidelined by an ankle injury. Burns missed one game with a concussion earlier this year and leads the Panthers with six sacks.

Tight end Hayden Hurst was limited in practice last week as he tries to recover from a concussion and post-traumatic amnesia and said he hoped to be back in a week or two. Hurst was back out of practice on Wednesday, however.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen, cornerback Tory Hill, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and right tackle Taylor Moton were part of the resting group. Defensive back D’Shawn Jamison (illness), linebacker DJ Johnson (illness), guard Justin McCray (calf), safety Jammie Robinson (illness), and tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) were also out.

Edge rusher Marquis Haynes (back), tight end Tommy Tremble (hip), and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (knee) were listed as limited.