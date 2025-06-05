Brian Burns on practice fight: You need edge, but it can’t get in way of work

Giants edge rusher Brian Burns was among the players who blew their cool during a heated OTA practice on Thursday and he addressed the fracas with reporters after the session was cut short.

Burns and fellow edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux fought with tackles James Hudson and Jermaine Eluemunor during the non-contact practice at the team’s facility and the altercation caused coaches to make an early trip to the showers. Burns said similar moments happen “all the time,” but that he plans to address it with the team because they “have to get to the details and get our work done.”

“You definitely need that edge, you need that dog inside of you,” Burns said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “But you just can’t let it get in the way of work. The only thing I’m mad about is that we had to go ahead and call it. We got most of our work done today, but I just want to stay away from that.”

The Giants have four more OTAs and their three-day mandatory minicamp left on an offseason schedule they’ll be hoping is a little more tranquil.