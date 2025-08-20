Brian Callahan “hopeful” L’Jarius Sneed back soon, but no “definitive statements”

Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed said in June that he’s “as healthy as I’ve been” and declared himself ready to get back on the field, but there’s been no physical evidence to support his claims.

Sneed was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp after suffering a season-ending quad injury last year and having offseason knee surgery. He remains there as the team prepares for their final preseason game and head coach Brian Callahan’s update on his condition Tuesday offered little insight into when he’ll be back on the field. .

“There’s some hope that’s the case,” Callahan said at a press conference. “Maybe we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow, I think, one more time. There’s a chance that it happens pretty soon. I’m refraining from any definitive statements at the moment, but I’m hopeful that happens soon.”

The Titans expected to have Sneed playing a major role on their defense when they traded for him last year and gave him a new contract, but it now looks like getting him on the field at all will be an unexpected surprise.