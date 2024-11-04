Brian Callahan “hopeful” Will Levis returns this week

The Titans got a win on Sunday, but that didn’t change head coach Brian Callahan’s plans for the quarterback position moving forward.

Mason Rudolph has started the last three games while Will Levis recovers from a right shoulder injury, but Callahan has said that Levis will still be the starter once he is healthy enough to play. Callahan reiterated that at his Monday press conference and said that he expects Levis to do more work at practice in the coming days ahead of a possible return to action against the Chargers.

“I’m hopeful this is the week,” Callahan said.

Rudolph was 20-of-33 for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Sunday’s overtime win over the Patriots. He’s 67-of-111 for 721 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions in his three starts. Levis was 83-of-125 for 699 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his five starts.