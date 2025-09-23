 Skip navigation
Brian Callahan: “I have zero disappointment in my play calling”

  
Published September 23, 2025 04:57 PM

Titans head coach Brian Callahan announced today that he will stop calling the offensive plays after his team’s 0-3 start. But he says that doesn’t mean there was anything wrong with the way he was calling plays.

“I have zero disappointment in my play calling,” Callahan said. “I don’t have any disappointment in that at all. It’s just more so I can see the rest of it, see the big picture better, and do a better job of it.”

Callahan said there’s so much on a head coach’s plate that he wants to be able to focus on other things on Sunday and let quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree handle getting the plays called.

“It’s more just so I can be a better head coach, and not just an offensive play caller. I think that’s the biggest thing. I think that’s what we need right now, and that’s my job, to make that decision and put myself in that spot to help us win football games,” Callahan said.

With a 3-17 record through 20 games as the Titans’ head coach, Callahan has to know he’s on the hot seat. If this change doesn’t help, he may not get any more opportunities to prove he can be a better head coach.