Brian Callahan: I view Tyjae Spears, Tony Pollard as two starters

  
Published July 23, 2024 06:27 PM

Derrick Henry has been the bell cow running back for the Titans in recent seasons, but the team is taking a different approach in the wake of Henry’s move to Baltimore as a free agent this offseason.

While they moved quickly to sign Tony Pollard in March, they don’t project the former Cowboy will play a similar role to the one that Henry filled in Tennessee. Last year’s third-round pick Tyjae Spears is also on hand and head coach Brian Callahan made it clear on Tuesday that he expects both players to see plenty of time in the offense this season.

“The fun part for me is: How are we going to deploy those guys?,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “Maybe they both play at the same time, maybe one gets hot and you let him run, maybe we just rotate back and forth. I don’t know what that’s going to look like yet. But they are both going to play quite a bit of football for us, and I don’t view either one of them as a starter or a back-up. They are both starting players to me.”

It is Callahan’s first season with the Titans, so there are a lot of questions to answer about what the team is going to look like under his command. Running back deployment will be one of the closely watched ones once they hit the field.