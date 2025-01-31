Brian Callahan: I’m trying to prove Amy Adams Strunk right for believing in me

The Titans have had a rocky last few years, with team owner Amy Adams Strunk electing to fire two General Managers and one head coach since 2022.

After the club finished 3-14 in 2024, Strunk moved on from G.M. Ran Carthon but decided to keep head coach Brian Callahan, pairing him with new G.M. Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker. At the Senior Bowl this week, Callahan expressed his appreciation for Strunk having him continue with the franchise.

“I am trying to prove her right for believing in me, and I am going to do everything I possibly can to put together a winning team, one that she can be proud of and ultimately our fans can be proud of,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We have a lot of work to do. I think the urgency is high right now for me.

“But I am excited about it, and I am confident in the direction we’re headed. I want to do right by her, and I want to make sure that everything we do is something she can be proud of and that she believes in what we’re doing. That part is exciting, and I am appreciative of it.”

To that end, Callahan has made some changes to his coaching staff and also feels he should generally be better in his second year as a head coach.

“You learn so much your first time through it,” Callahan said. “You reflect, and this is for Dennard [Wilson] and Nick [Holz] and everybody, guys in first-time coordinator roles. You have so many things that you look back on and see where you can do better. Dennard learned lessons, I learned lessons, so did Nick. And, you are always going to be better for it. The challenging situations that we had this year, I think growth occurs when you are in those really kind of uncomfortable moments during the course of the season.

“I am really excited about where we are heading into Year 2. I feel like a whole different person with so much more clarity about what is to come, and how we are going to do it, and where we can improve. I can’t wait to get going, that is why I am here doing this.”

The Titans finished No. 26 in yards and No. 27 in points in Callahan’s first year. Turnovers were also a significant issue, as the club was No. 2 in yards allowed but No. 30 in points allowed in 2024.