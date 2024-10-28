Brian Callahan on Will Levis: I’m optimistic he’s in a better place after some rest

Titans quarterback Will Levis is getting closer to returning from his shoulder injury — and there’s a chance it could happen this week.

“We’ll see where he’s at. I’m optimistic he’s in a better place after some rest,” head coach Brian Callahan said in his Monday press conference. “He’s probably going to take another day or two of some rest and we’ll see what he looks like Wednesday. So, I can’t comment with any certainty what’ll be the case.

“But, I’m hopeful that he’s closer to feeling like 100 percent — or as close to that as he can — so he can go out and play.”

In his second season, Levis has missed Tennessee’s last two games. He suffered the shoulder injury against Miami in Week 4, before playing through it in the Week 6 loss to Indianapolis. Mason Rudolph has started Tennessee’s last two games.

In his five starts this season, Levis has completed 66.4 percent of his throws for 699 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Rudolph has completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 566 yards with two touchdowns and three picks.