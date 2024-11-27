Brian Callahan: Titans are “not dead yet”

The Titans’ upset win over the Texans on Sunday has them at 3-8 and 3.5 games out of first place in the AFC South, which head coach Brian Callahan says is enough to keep them alive in the playoff race.

“We’re not dead yet,” Callahan told reporters today.

The Titans could still finish with a winning record at 9-8, if they were to run the table.

“Still six weeks to play. A lot of things out there to play for still, and we have to find a way to win more games,” Callahan said.

Callahan said the Titans’ offense and much-maligned quarterback Will Levis are showing progress.

“We’ve played some really stout, difficult schemes over the last handful of weeks, really good players, and I think we’ve done a lot of positive things,” Callahan said. “We haven’t won enough of those games, but the growth of the offense against those schemes and those good players, has been positive. That’s where I take some of my positivity and optimism from, is that we have played good stretches of football against good defenses and that’s a good thing for us.”

Four of the Titans’ six remaining games are against teams with losing records, so there are some winnable games down the stretch. Winning all six of their remaining games is an extreme long shot, but Callahan believes his team is going to make some noise for the rest of the season.