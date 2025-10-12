Brian Callahan: We all have to be better on offense, Cam Ward’s a part of that

Things aren’t getting any better for the Titans offense.

A week after picking up their first win of the season thanks in large part to an error-filled performance by the Cardinals, the Titans slumped back to their losing ways in Las Vegas. They spotted the Raiders a 17-0 lead and turned the ball over three times en route to a 20-17 loss that dropped them to 1-5 on the season.

The Titans have now scored 83 points this season, which is the lowest total the team has reached through six games since moving to Tennessee and the lowest for the franchise since the 1985 season. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was responsible for all three of the turnovers and head coach Brian Callahan said the first-overall pick’s lack of ball security is one of the areas where he needs to improve if the offense is going to put up better performances.

“I am incredibly discouraged by the outcome,” Callahan said at his postgame press conference. “We felt good coming into the game. To not be able to perform well on offense and not be able to score any points and then lose the game is disappointing. We all gotta be better, Cam’s a part of that too. Cam’s gotta play better football as well. We gotta coach better, we gotta play better, all those things. It’s not all just him, but he is a part of it.”

Callahan is now 4-19 since becoming the Titans’ head coach, so Ward’s clearly not the only issue and the Titans will have to figure out if they think Callahan is capable of bringing the kind of improvement that’s needed or if another coach is likelier to turn things around in Tennessee. Wherever they come down on that question, they’ll be facing a coach who was much more successful with the Titans when Mike Vrabel brings the Patriots to town next Sunday.