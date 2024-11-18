Brian Callahan: Wouldn’t tell Mike Brown to do anything differently on penalized hit

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said after Sunday’s loss that he thought officials made an incorrect call when they flagged defensive back Mike Brown for a hit on Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison in the end zone in the second quarter and he didn’t feel any differently on Monday.

Referee Clete Blakeman told a pool reporter that two officials threw flags and felt Brown “launched into the receiver” when Addison was still defenseless. Callahan took issue with that interpretation of the play when he was asked if he will advise Brown to do anything differently in the future.

“I think that what he did was within the letter of the law, it was a legal play,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “I know part of that process was whether he launched or not, and I didn’t think that was the case. . . . I thought it was a really nice play. It was a hell of a play to dislodge the ball from the receiver on a legal hit, and disappointed that it got flagged. I wouldn’t tell him to do anything differently. I thought that was a pretty clean and textbook hit.”

Callahan was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after arguing with officials about the call on Sunday and he’ll have to wait until next Sunday to see if his team gets any better breaks from the officials.