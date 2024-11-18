Titans frustrated by penalties, particularly a fourth-down unnecessary roughness

The Titans didn’t have a chance against the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, with 13 penalties for 91 yard derailing their efforts.

Referee Clete Blakeman and his crew made some questionable calls, all of which went against the Titans. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with more than one, including a fourth-down unnecessary roughness penalty called on Titans safety Mike Brown.

Blakeman explained the call in a pool report afterward.

“We had two officials call it,” Blakeman said. “Essentially, the defensive player launched into the receiver – who is considered a defenseless player – and there was helmet contact to the chest and neck area.”

None of that happened, and replay was not allowed to correct the mistake.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw a pass toward Jordan Addison that the wide receiver likely would have caught if not for Brown’s jarring hit. The penalty set social media on fire and got coach Brian Callahan just as hot.

The Vikings got an automatic first down, and then a touchdown, on a legal hit that officials penalized. It gave them a 13-3 lead instead of the Titans taking over on their own 1, down only 7-3.

“I really didn’t get an explanation, to be honest with you. I just tried to make a play and the flag came. I didn’t get an explanation,” Brown said, via Terry McCormick of Titan Insider. “I don’t think I went for his head. I mean, it’s football. It happens. It could go either way.”

Officials penalized Callahan for unsportsmanlike conduct for arguing the call. Callahan chose his words more carefully in his postgame press conference, saying only that the Titans are frustrated.

“They have every right to be frustrated, and they should be. It is what it is,” Callahan said. “I think those guys played hard. They fought, and they fought the entire game and kept trying to climb back into it and make plays.”