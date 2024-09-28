 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll: A lot of improvements being made, even if it’s not showing in results

  
Published September 28, 2024 09:42 AM

The Giants fell to 1-3 with Thursday night’s loss to the Cowboys and that means they are now 7-14 since the start of the 2023 season.

That’s not an ideal position for a head coach to be in and Brian Daboll’s job security will start to be a topic of conversation if the Giants can’t start to string together some wins in the near future. On Friday, Daboll was asked at a press conference if he was concerned about a losing mentality settling over the team.

“No, I just focus on the next week,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team. “That’s what you have to do. It’s a long season. Each week is different. I think there’s a lot of improvements that are being made. It’s not showing in the results. There’s things that are getting worked on and showing up on tape. So, you’ve got to be mentally strong in this business and be able to push through the tough times, manage the good times when there’s good times and keep correcting the things and do better the next week.”

Later in the press conference, Daboll said that he’s seen slow improvements in techniques and fundamentals but the “consistency factory really needs to improve” for the team to attain the results they’re looking for on the field. If that doesn’t happen soon, the Giants will likely wonder if Daboll’s the right guy to make it happen.