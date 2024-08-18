Brian Daboll acknowledges “poor decision” by Daniel Jones, glad it happened in preseason

Giants coach Brian Daboll admitted that quarterback Daniel Jones was far from perfect in Saturday’s preseason game. But Daboll emphasized that it was just preseason.

Jones started the game and threw two interceptions, and the Giants also lost three fumbles, and Daboll was frustrated by that, noting that Jones has to make better decisions.

“Tough to win a game when you turn the ball over five times,” Daboll said. “Start with that. So, one, decision back in our end zone, give up a score, one-on-one, [Texans cornerback Derek] Stingley makes a good play, and then turn it over there in the second half, so don’t give yourself much of a chance when you turn the ball over. Obviously, it’s something we need to improve on so that’s what we’ll try to do. . . . [Jones] moved to the left and made a poor decision, backed up.”

But Daboll repeatedly stated that working out the kinks in the offense is why they play in the preseason.

“That’s what these games are for too,” Daboll said. “Some evaluation part of it, but, obviously you have a plan going into it. it’s a little bit different than I would say a regular season game where you’re scheming and doing things like that. I wanted to make sure we had enough plays where we were throwing it down the field, giving opportunities to throw it down the field. Again, there was some good things, good to get him out here and then a couple things we’ll learn from and that’s what these things are for.”

The Giants can’t afford those poor decisions in the regular season, or else they’ll be hearing plenty about the poor decision to guarantee Jones $36 million this season.