Brian Daboll confirms he’ll call Giants offensive plays in 2024

Things have been headed in this direction throughout the offseason and training camp, but now it is finally official:

Head coach Brian Daboll will call offensive plays for the Giants in 2024.

He confirmed the news at his Tuesday press conference.

“Yeah, I’m doing it,” Daboll said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. But Daboll declined to provide much detail as to what went into the choice.

Daboll was the Bills offensive coordinator from 2018-2021, with his play calling and play design helping him earn the job with New York. But for the last two seasons, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has called the offense with poor to middling results. Last year, the Giants finished No. 29 in yards and No. 30 in points.

Buffalo had a top-five offense in 2020 and 2021, Daboll’s last two years with the club. In 2021, the Bills finished No. 5 in yards and No. 3 in points.

We’ll see how the offense looks under Daboll when the Giants play the Vikings on Sunday.