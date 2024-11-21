Brian Daboll: Daniel Jones is doing “individual drills, throwing routes” at practice

The Giants said that their decision to bench quarterback Daniel Jones this week was based on football considerations only, but the bigger picture continues to point to the role his contract played in the team’s overall plan at the position.

Jones has a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025 and the Giants’ actions suggest they’ll do anything they can to avoid being on the hook for it. Jones was demoted to the third quarterback spot on Monday and dropped even lower on Wednesday when Tim Boyle, who signed with the team on Tuesday, was ahead of him in the practice rotation. That suggests Jones won’t even dress as an emergency option on gamedays and head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Thursday that Jones isn’t doing any team work.

Daboll said, via Ryan Dunlavy of the New York Post, that Jones is limited to “‘individual drills, throwing routes” during practice.

The Giants would probably prefer that he do even less than that, but they aren’t allowed to tell him not to bother coming into the facility so their choices are to release him or keep him under as many wraps as possible through the end of the season.