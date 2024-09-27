Brian Daboll: Daniel Jones played well, we couldn’t get our run game going

Despite the Giants putting only 15 points on the board, coach Brian Daboll praised quarterback Daniel Jones after Thursday night’s loss to the Cowboys.

“I thought the quarterback played well, made a lot of good decisions, throws. We couldn’t get our run game going,” Daboll said. “We kind of controlled the game in the passing game but we didn’t do enough in the running game.”

Jones’ numbers -- 29-for-40 for 281 yards with no touchdowns and one interception -- were OK but not great, and Jones underthrew open receivers on multiple passes that could have been touchdowns in a game in which the Giants never reached the end zone. But when Daboll was asked to elaborate on his thoughts on Jones, he offered nothing but positives.

“Three games in a row, I’m proud of the young man. He’s made good decisions, he’s thrown the ball where h needs to throw the ball,” Jones said. “For three games he’s been locked in, he’s played well.”

Giants running back Devin Singletary struggled to find room to run, totaling just 24 runs on 14 carries. But Daboll’s comments defending Jones and criticizing the running game won’t silence the criticisms from the many Giants fans who wish the team would have prioritized keeping running back Saquon Barkley over Jones. Barkley is now with the Eagles and is leading the NFL with 351 rushing yards.

Overall, Daboll says his 1-3 team is playing better.

“The result stinks, but I thought there was improvement,” Daboll said. “I think there’s been continual improvement. . . . We got to do a better job in the running game.”