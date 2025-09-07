Brian Daboll: I have confidence in Russell Wilson

When the Giants drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round this April, they guaranteed that head coach Brian Daboll would get questions about when the rookie will start any time that Russell Wilson doesn’t play well in a loss.

It didn’t take long for that to happen. Wilson was 17-of-37 for 168 yards in a 21-6 loss to the Commanders on Sunday afternoon. While there was chatter about the team having a package of plays for Dart, they went with Wilson the whole way and head coach Brian Daboll said after the game that he never considered making a quarterback change during the game.

He was a bit more circumspect when it came to making a quarterback change in the future.

“We’re just right here after the game,” Daboll said, via SNY. “I got confidence in Russell. We gotta do better around overall — coaches, players, around everybody. . . . We’re gonna go back, we’ll evaluate the tape. This game isn’t on Russell Wilson. I want to make that clear.”

The loss may not fall entirely on Wilson’s shoulders, but that comes with the territory as an NFL quarterback and Daboll knows that more of the same will eventually lead to the Giants finding a new coach. That could speed up the Dart timeline, but, for now, the Giants are saying they’ll go with more of the same.