Stephen Jones says Cowboys are making “good progress” in DC search

The Cowboys have interviewed or will interview nine candidates for their defensive coordinator position. That might not be the entirety of their list.

“I think we’re in the initial run,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “We’re going to cast a wide net, whether it’s half a dozen, 10, 12 coaches when it’s all said and done. I don’t know what that number will be, but then we’ll narrow it down. We’re already starting to narrow it down, and we’ll start to bring guys in for in-person interviews, some of the guys that we felt were the guys that would fit.”

The Cowboys are seeking to replace Matt Eberflus, whom they fired nine days ago. The defense ranked last in the NFL in scoring, and the 511 points that Dallas allowed were the most in team history.

The new coordinator will be the fourth in four seasons, following Dan Quinn, Mike Zimmer and Eberflus.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said in his season-ending news conference that he wants a teacher and a communicator as his defensive coordinator. The new hire also needs to be passionate about football and have the ability to simplify complex information.

“When you have the interview, you look for those traits,” Jones said. “Are they a great teacher? Can they communicate and verbalize complicated things in a way that makes it easy for the players, so he doesn’t have to be out there thinking? He’s using his skill set and playing 100 percent, playing fast, playing reckless in terms of being able to make plays and not having to think about what his assignments are because he does have a great feel for what he’s supposed to do.

“All of those things are the traits that we’re looking for, and certainly we’re seeing that in a lot of the guys that we’re interviewing, and certainly looking for how they’re going to utilize some of the pieces we already have in place.”

They will seek to build around linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, defensive end Donovan Ezeirauku and defensive tackles Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark. With two first-round draft picks, the Cowboys could come away with two other starters on the defense.

The Cowboys do not have a timeline for completing the hire, Jones said.

The Cowboys have requested or have interviewed Packers defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, Eagles pass game coordinator Christian Parker, Giants interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen, former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and their own defensive line coach, Aaron Whitecotton.