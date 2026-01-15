Samson Nacua won’t be charged for car theft

Samson Nacua ended up having a compelling defense to accusations that he stole a car belonging to Lakers forward Adou Thiero last month.

Samson Nacua thought it was his brother’s car.

His brother, Puka Nacua, is a first-team All-Pro receiver with the Rams.

"[Samson Nacua] believed the vehicle was his brother’s since his brother has the exact same model vehicle (only a year or two older) and the same color,” the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told TMZ.com on Thursday. “The case was submitted for reject. The victim does not wish to prosecute as well.”

Samson Nacua and Trey Rose were arrested in December after Thiero’s car was tracked to a hotel parking lot in L.A. Nacua and Rose had valeted the car and were inside the hotel.

Samson Nacua recently was drafted by the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in the spring league’s latest effort to allocate players for the upcoming season. Undrafted in 2022, Samson Nacua has spent time on the preseason rosters of the Colts and Saints. He played for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in 2023, and the Michigan Panthers of the UFL for the past two years. In 2025, he was suspended for one game after an altercation with a fan.