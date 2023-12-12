Brian Daboll on Tommy DeVito: Kid’s done a good job

The Giants thought they had put Monday night’s game against the Packers on ice with a long run by Saquon Barkley, but the running back stumbled and fumbled the ball away with less than four minutes left on the clock.

Green Bay moved ahead with a touchdown and the Giants thwarted a two-point attempt, which meant they got the ball back with 93 seconds left and in need of a field goal to win the game. It was a new situation for rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito and he proved to be up to the task.

DeVito hit three passes for 21 yards to move the ball near midfield and then hooked up with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for 32 yards to move the team into position for Randy Bullock’s game-winning field goal. The 24-22 win was the third in a row for a Giants team that’s going to continue rolling with the hometown boy at quarterback.

“It’s his job,” head coach Brian Daboll said in his postgame press conference. “Third game of over a hundred quarterback rating. He made good decisions, took care of the ball, used him in the run game. Just keep developing him. He’s improving. Still got stuff to work on, but like I said two or three times last week, I think he’s a young player that’s doing the right things and making the most of his opportunity. He earned the right to play today, and he earned the right to play the next week. The kid’s done a good job.”

DeVito and the Giants looked lost when he was first thrust into the quarterback job, but he’s steadily improved and has shown he can handle the job over the course of their winning streak. That has earned him a future in the NFL and it’s given the Giants some reason to smile after a 2-8 start made it look like a lost season.