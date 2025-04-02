Brian Daboll on Travis Hunter: Takes a long time to evaluate, there’s a lot of tape

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said this week that signing quarterback Russell Wilson leaves the team open to taking a player at any position with the third overall pick in the draft, but attention has shifted to a player who plays a couple of them.

Betting markets now favor the Giants taking Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the third pick and head coach Brian Daboll got a chance to weigh in on the cornerback/wide receiver during his own media session in Palm Beach. Daboll said that the team is evaluating Hunter at both positions and that the evaluation takes longer because of how many snaps Hunter played at Colorado.

“I think he’s a good player both ways. . . . It takes a long time to evaluate because there’s a lot of tape,” Daboll said. “It’s really remarkable what he has done and the ability to perform at that level, not really getting rest. So he’s been a fun player to evaluate and to meet and talk with. He’s a heck of a player.”

Along with a general evaluation of Hunter as a player, the Giants will need to determine how much and in what ways they believe he can help the team right off the bat. Daboll said the team is open to taking a player who begins his Giant career as a backup, but team owner John Mara was short of patience in January and that might make immediate help a welcome addition for both Daboll and Schoen.