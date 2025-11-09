 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll on whether Jaxson Dart takes too many hits: It’s unfortunate he got hurt

  
Published November 9, 2025 06:56 PM

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart wasn’t around to try to stop his team from another late game meltdown on Sunday because he was ruled out of the game with a concussion in the fourth quarter.

That left Russell Wilson to run the offense as the Giants went from being up 17-10 to losing 24-20 in Chicago. Dart was not immediately taken out of the game and head coach Brian Daboll said at his postgame press conference that the quarterback “just didn’t seem right” when he was going back onto the field after the break between the third and fourth quarters.

Dart looked like he was shaken up when he lost a fumble earlier in the third quarter, but Daboll said he didn’t “know the exact play that it happened.” Dart has been checked for concussions in multiple games this season and Daboll was asked whether the quarterback’s playing style leads to him taking too many hits.

“Yeah. I just say it’s unfortunate he got hurt,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team.

Daboll declined to say whether Wilson or Jameis Winston will start against the Packers next week if Dart is not cleared to return and it will be a few days before there’s any idea of how Dart is progressing through the concussion protocol.