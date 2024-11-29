Brian Daboll says he’s not worried about his job security

The Giants lost again on Thursday, dropping their record to 2-10. Is coach Brian Daboll worried about his job security?

“No,” he told reporters after the Giants fell 27-20 to the Cowboys in Dallas.

The Giants weren’t embarrassed on Thanksgiving, four days after they were embarrassed at home by the Buccaneers. But the Giants keep losing and losing. With the current season lost, the biggest question will be which changes, if any, will be made after the season?

It would help to win a game or two down the stretch. It also would help for former Giants running back Saquon Barkley to not continue a torrid, MVP-caliber performance with the Eagles — especially with a game at Philly looming in Week 18.

Last month, co-owner John Mara said he doesn’t anticipate making any major changes during or after the season. That’s hardly binding — and deviating from such comments is hardly unprecedented. Three years ago, reports emerged that Giants coach Joe Judge was safe. Two weeks later, he was out.

It’s possible Dabo;l isn’t concerned because he has no control over whatever ownership decides to do. All Daboll can do is try to win as many of he next five games as he can. They face the Saints, Ravens, Falcons, Colts, and Eagles.

Only Mara knows how many wins over the next five weeks will be good enough to get him to not change his mind, the same way he did in 2021 with Judge.