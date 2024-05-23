Brian Daboll: When Daniel Jones is ready for more, he’ll do more

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been doing 7-on-7 drills during organized team activities this week, which is a positive step in his recovery from the torn ACL that brought his 2023 season to an end.

It’s not one that has head coach Brian Daboll setting any timetables for a full return to action, however. Daboll told reporters on Thursday that they like what they’ve seen from Jones to this point, but that they will continue to take things at a deliberate pace as they move toward the regular season.

“He looks good. We’re not putting him in some team stuff, but he’s making progress. That’s why we’ve got him in 7-on-7. . . . We’ll take it day-by-day. If he can do more, he’ll do more,” Daboll said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Jones being ready for 7-on-7 work right now is a good sign for his chances of being ready for everything come training camp this summer, but there’s no reason for the team to put the cart before the horse at this point on the calendar.