Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Brian Flores: Honored to get head-coaching interest, will take all requests

  
Published January 7, 2025 03:21 PM

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has received a pair of requests for head-coaching interviews this week and he’s open to any more that might be coming his way.

Flores told reporters in Minnesota that he plans “on sitting down and having conversations with any team that’s interested in talking to me about that position.” The Jets and the Bears are the two teams that have put in those requests right now.

“It’s an honor, certainly, that I definitely don’t take that lightly,” Flores said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I look forward to having those conversations and talking to people about my football journey, my leadership journey.”

That journey included a three-year stint coaching the Dolphins that ended with Flores’s firing after the 2021 season. Flores had other head-coaching interviews in early 2022, but his experience with them factored into a lawsuit against the NFL and several teams alleging discriminatory practices during his interview process.

It doesn’t appear Flores is expecting a repeat of that experience and he will be able to participate in a first round of interviews after the Vikings play the Rams next Monday night.