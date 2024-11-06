 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Gutekunst: Excited to see younger players after Preston Smith trade

  
Published November 6, 2024 06:41 AM

The Packers parted ways with a longtime fixture of their defense when they shipped edge rusher Preston Smith to the Steelers ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Smith joined the Packers in 2019 and picked up 44 sacks in 91 regular season games with the team. During a press conference on Tuesday, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said that he was “really appreciative” of all Smith did for the team before pivoting to talk about the team’s younger options at the position.

Rashan Gary is in his sixth season, which makes him the dean of a group that also includes Kingley Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness, Arron Mosby, and Brenton Cox. Mosby and Cox are in position to see more playing time with Smith no longer in the picture.

“We’re excited to see both of those guys, see some more snaps,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “I think certainly they’ve earned it. I thought they did a really nice job in training camp, and they’ve continued that through practice. Allowing these two guys to get on the field a little bit and maybe some snaps to go to some other guys, too, I think will help us.”

The Packers have a bye this week and the new defensive look will be on display for the first time against the Bears in Week 11.