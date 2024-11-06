Brian Gutekunst: Excited to see younger players after Preston Smith trade

The Packers parted ways with a longtime fixture of their defense when they shipped edge rusher Preston Smith to the Steelers ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Smith joined the Packers in 2019 and picked up 44 sacks in 91 regular season games with the team. During a press conference on Tuesday, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said that he was “really appreciative” of all Smith did for the team before pivoting to talk about the team’s younger options at the position.

Rashan Gary is in his sixth season, which makes him the dean of a group that also includes Kingley Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness, Arron Mosby, and Brenton Cox. Mosby and Cox are in position to see more playing time with Smith no longer in the picture.

“We’re excited to see both of those guys, see some more snaps,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “I think certainly they’ve earned it. I thought they did a really nice job in training camp, and they’ve continued that through practice. Allowing these two guys to get on the field a little bit and maybe some snaps to go to some other guys, too, I think will help us.”

The Packers have a bye this week and the new defensive look will be on display for the first time against the Bears in Week 11.