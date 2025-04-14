The Fall of Favre will debut next month on Netflix

Brett Favre is getting the documentary treatment. And it won’t be a Favre-sanctioned infomercial.

Via Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, The Fall of Favre is arriving on May 20. Part of the Netflix Untold series, it’s a production of EverWonder Studios, Time Studios, and Front Office Sports.

The documentary looks into the Jenn Sterger situation in New York, which happened near the end of his playing career. It also explores the Mississippi welfare scandal, which resulted in one lawsuit against Favre to two defamation lawsuits by him — against fellow Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee.

Favre has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection the welfare controversy. He declined to be interviewed for the documentary.

It’s unclear whether The Fall of Favre plows new ground. Even if it doesn’t, enough soil was already disrupted to merit a full inspection of how things went sideways for Favre.

Given Favre’s decision to sue Sharpe and McAfee, it also will be interesting to see whether Favre reacts to The Fall of Favre by filing another lawsuit.