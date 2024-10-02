Brian Robinson doesn’t practice Wednesday, Austin Ekeler limited

Running back Brian Robinson has been a key piece of a productive offense in Washington, so his appearance on Wednesday’s injury report is reason for some concern.

The Commanders listed Robinson as out of practice with a knee injury. Robinson ran 21 times for 101 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over Arizona and he has 66 carries for 307 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Robinson’s backfield mate Austin Ekeler didn’t play last weekend due to a concussion, but he was back as a limited participant on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Noah Brown (groin), safety Percy Butler (groin), and defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (foot) were also limited. Guard Nick Allegretti (ankle), tight end Zach Ertz (rest), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), linebacker Dominique Hampton (illness), and safety Tyler Owens (shin) did not practice.