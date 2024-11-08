Brian Robinson out for Commanders-Steelers, K Austin Seibert questionable

The Commanders won’t have their leading rusher once again this weekend.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.

While Robinson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he did not participate on Friday.

With Robinson sidelined last week, Austin Ekeler started and took 11 carries. Chris Rodriguez also had 11 carries while Jeremy McNichols took eight.

Robinson has tallied 461 yards rushing with six touchdowns this year along with nine catches for 79 yards.

Kicker Austin Seibert (right hip) is also officially questionable for the contest. He did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday. The Commanders added kicker Zane Gonzalez to its practice squad in case Seibert can’t play.

Newly acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is out, as head coach Dan Quinn announced earlier on Friday.

Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) and tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) are also out. Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (shoulder) is questionable.

Defensive end Durance Armstrong (shoulder), center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), linebacker Dante Fowler (groin), and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (thumb) are all off the injury report and set to play.