 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Robinson out for Commanders-Steelers, K Austin Seibert questionable

  
Published November 8, 2024 04:45 PM

The Commanders won’t have their leading rusher once again this weekend.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for the Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.

While Robinson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he did not participate on Friday.

With Robinson sidelined last week, Austin Ekeler started and took 11 carries. Chris Rodriguez also had 11 carries while Jeremy McNichols took eight.

Robinson has tallied 461 yards rushing with six touchdowns this year along with nine catches for 79 yards.

Kicker Austin Seibert (right hip) is also officially questionable for the contest. He did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday. The Commanders added kicker Zane Gonzalez to its practice squad in case Seibert can’t play.

Newly acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is out, as head coach Dan Quinn announced earlier on Friday.

Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) and tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) are also out. Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (shoulder) is questionable.

Defensive end Durance Armstrong (shoulder), center Tyler Biadasz (thumb), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), linebacker Dante Fowler (groin), and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (thumb) are all off the injury report and set to play.