Brian Robinson ruled out for Week 15 vs. Rams

Coming off their Week 14 bye, the Commanders won’t have their leading rusher when they play the Rams on Sunday.

Via multiple reporters, Washington running back Brian Robinson is out with a hamstring injury after he didn’t practice all week.

Robinson has recorded 664 rushing yards with five touchdowns plus 29 catches for 326 yards with three TDs.

With Robinson out, Antonio Gibson is likely to start at running back. He’s rushed for 193 yards and caught 37 passes for 322 yards with two touchdowns this season.

The club plans to elevate running back Jonathan Williams for added depth.

The Commanders have also ruled out defensive end James Smith-Williams with a hamstring injury.

Tight end Curtis Hodges (back) is set to go on injured reserve, which will end his 2023 season. Guard Saahdiq Charles will be activated off of IR and will be rotated in during the contest.