Brian Robinson set to play for Commanders, Marshon Lattimore out

Running back Brian Robinson is set to return to action for the Commanders against the Eagles.

Robinson missed last Sunday’s win over the Steelers with a hamstring injury, but he worked his way back to full practice participation on Wednesday. The team’s injury report shows no designation for him for Thursday night’s game.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) will not be making his debut. He has not practiced with the team since being acquired in a trade with the Saints last week.

Linebacker Nick Bellore (knee) and kicker Austin Seibert (hip) have been ruled out as well. Tackles Brandon Coleman (shoulder), Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and Andrew Wylie (shoulder) are listed as questionable.