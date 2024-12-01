Brian Robinson’s 40-yard run gives Commanders 7-0 lead

The Titans held the Texans to 40 rushing yards last week. The Commanders ran for a 40-yard touchdown on their first rush.

Brian Robinson’s run off right tackle to the end zone has Washington with a 7-0 lead 11:58 remaining in the first quarter.

The Commanders’ 59-yard drive took only three plays.

Jayden Daniels went 2-for-2 for 19 yards, completing a 10-yarder to Terry McLaurin and a 9-yarder to Noah Brown.

The Titans went three-and-out on their first drive, losing 2 yards and getting two false start penalties.