EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
'Soft' Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Brian Robinson’s 40-yard run gives Commanders 7-0 lead

  
Published December 1, 2024 01:17 PM

The Titans held the Texans to 40 rushing yards last week. The Commanders ran for a 40-yard touchdown on their first rush.

Brian Robinson’s run off right tackle to the end zone has Washington with a 7-0 lead 11:58 remaining in the first quarter.

The Commanders’ 59-yard drive took only three plays.

Jayden Daniels went 2-for-2 for 19 yards, completing a 10-yarder to Terry McLaurin and a 9-yarder to Noah Brown.

The Titans went three-and-out on their first drive, losing 2 yards and getting two false start penalties.