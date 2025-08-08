 Skip navigation
Brian Schottenheimer calls Micah Parsons day-to-day with back tightness

  
Published August 8, 2025 02:27 PM

After Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons failed to make an appearance at Thursday’s practice, there was word that he was getting treatment for back tightness during the session.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that during a Friday press conference and called Parsons day-to-day regarding the back issue.

Parsons was not practicing before the back issue cropped up, however, and there’s been no sign that he’s planning to get on the field amid his ongoing contract stalemate with the team. Parsons requested a trade last week because of the lack of progress toward the extension that the fifth-year player has been trying to secure for the last two offseasons.

Barring movement on that front, it’s hard to see Parsons on the field in the near future even if his back loosens up as a result of the treatment he’s getting to address his discomfort.