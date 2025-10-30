 Skip navigation
Brian Schottenheimer has a very specific recommendation for the team’s offensive stats

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:12 AM

The Cowboys have the second-best offense in the NFL. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer does not care.

In his mind, all that matters is the team’s record.

“None of us have done good enough,” Schottenheimer told reporters on Wednesday, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s real. Our scorecard is what it is. And that’s not just defensively. That’s offensively. We’re a football team that’s 3-4-1. You can take stats on offense and shove them up your ass as far as I’m concerned. It is what it is. We want to win.”

The problem is that the defense has had the ball regularly shoved down its throat. The Cowboys’ have allowed the second-most yards per game, at 404.6. Only the Bengals, at 407.9 yards per game, are worse.

And all that matters is points scored versus points allowed, as measured one game at a time. The Cowboys have lost four, won three, tied one.

They’ve got plenty of work to do to become a playoff contender. The offensive performance doesn’t matter when the defense is every bit as bad as the offense is good.