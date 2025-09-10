Brian Schottenheimer: No issue with George Pickens’ effort in Week One

In his Cowboys debut last week, wide receiver George Pickens caught just three passes for 30 yards, and there was some talk after the game that he wasn’t putting enough effort into running his routes and getting open. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer says that’s a non-issue.

Schottenheimer told reporters today that Pickens is doing what’s asked of him and the Cowboys are happy to have him.

“I’m the biggest George Pickens fan,” Schottenheimer said.

Dallas acquired Pickens this offseason in a trade from Pittsburgh, where he developed a reputation for a lack of effort. It would not be a great sign for his tenure with the Cowboys if that issue again presented itself in his first game in Dallas, but Schottenheimer insists there’s no issue at all.