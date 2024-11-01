 Skip navigation
Brian Thomas, Travis Etienne questionable for Jaguars this weekend

  
Published November 1, 2024 05:25 PM

The Jaguars have several key offensive players listed as limited for this Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Wide receiver Brian Thomas (chest) is part of that group after being injured in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers. He was limited in practice for the third day in a row on Friday.

Running backs Travis Etienne (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (ankle) are also in that category. Head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week that he feels good about Etienne returning after missing the last two games.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder) and right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) round out the group. Left guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and wide receiver Christian Kirk (collarbone) have been ruled out.

Safety Andrew Wingard (knee) and running back Keilan Robinson (knee) also drew questionable tags while defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle) is out.