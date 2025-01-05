Brock Bowers breaks rookie record for catches in a season

Giants receiver Malik Nabers caught five passes in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, giving him 109 receptions. That broke Puka Nacua’s record for most receptions for a rookie in NFL history.

Nacua had 105 last season as a rookie.

Raiders rookie receiver Brock Bowers entered his game against the Chargers with 108 receptions. He had no receptions on three targets in the first half.

But he made two catches for 23 yards in the third quarter to break the rookie record for receptions in the season with 110.

Zach Ertz owns the NFL single-season record for catches for a tight end in NFL history with 116 in 2018, so it seems unlikely Bowers will break that record with a quarter to go.

The Raiders trail the Chargers 27-13.