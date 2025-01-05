 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Brock Bowers breaks rookie record for catches in a season

  
Published January 5, 2025 06:43 PM

Giants receiver Malik Nabers caught five passes in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, giving him 109 receptions. That broke Puka Nacua’s record for most receptions for a rookie in NFL history.

Nacua had 105 last season as a rookie.

Raiders rookie receiver Brock Bowers entered his game against the Chargers with 108 receptions. He had no receptions on three targets in the first half.

But he made two catches for 23 yards in the third quarter to break the rookie record for receptions in the season with 110.

Zach Ertz owns the NFL single-season record for catches for a tight end in NFL history with 116 in 2018, so it seems unlikely Bowers will break that record with a quarter to go.

The Raiders trail the Chargers 27-13.