Brock Bowers closing in on the NFL record for catches in a season by a tight end

Last week Raiders tight end Brock Bowers set the NFL records for catches in a season by a rookie, and for yards in a season by a rookie tight end. He might not be done breaking records.

On Sunday, Bowers has a chance to break the NFL record for most catches in a season by a tight end.

Bowers has 108 catches through 16 games this season, which is the fifth-most by a tight end in any season in NFL history. If he catches nine or more passes in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chargers, Bowers will break the record for catches in a season by a tight end, which was set by Zach Ertz of the Eagles with 116 in 2018.

Ertz broke the record in a 16-game season and Bowers will need a 17th game to do it, but even with an extra game, what Bowers is doing this season is historic — and one of the few bright spots for the 2024 Raiders.