Brock Bowers officially ruled out, AJ Cole questionable for Raiders

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll stopped short of ruling tight end Brock Bowers out for Sunday’s game against the Titans during his Friday press conference, but the team went ahead and did exactly that a short time later.

Bowers will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. Bowers was initially hurt in Week 1, but tried to play through the injury despite its clear impact on his productivity.

Michael Mayer will return after missing two games with a concussion. Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon are the other tight ends for Las Vegas.

Punter AJ Cole (ankle) returned to practice in limited fashion on Friday. He’s listed as questionable and the team has Brad Robbins on the practice squad if they want to elevate another option at the position.