Brock Bowers sets record for receptions by a TE in first seven games

  
Published October 20, 2024 05:46 PM

The Raiders are down at halftime but their rookie tight end has once again made plays — this time setting a couple of records.

The franchise noted that Bowers has had at least five catches in five games, which is the most in NFL history by a tight end in his first seven career games.

Plus, Bowers set the record for most catches by a tight end through his first seven career games with 43. He passed Keith Jackson, who set that mark with Philadelphia in 1988.

Bowers recorded six catches for 64 yards in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Las Vegas will certainly need some production from Bowers if the club is to come back and beat Los Angeles in the second half.