 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy: I’d love to play, but trying to be smart with body

  
Published September 19, 2025 06:23 AM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals is still up in the air.

Purdy told reporters at a Thursday press conference that he’s “happy with the progress” he’s made in recovering from a toe injury. Purdy has also been listed with a left shoulder injury over the last couple of weeks, but said that the toe is the only thing standing in the way of his return to the lineup.

The injury was severe enough to keep him from playing in Week 2 and Purdy suggested that a decision on this week will go right down to the wire.

“Definitely just got to see, come game time, how I feel,” Purdy said. “Obviously, I want to play every game. I want to be out there. We only get 17 regular-season games and every game matters, especially divisional going against the Cardinals. If you ask me, I’d love to, but I’m trying to be smart with my body here. You never know, we’ll see when the game comes.”

The 49ers will issue injury designations on Friday, but it appears the question of whether Purdy or Mac Jones gets the start will linger into the weekend.