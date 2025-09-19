Brock Purdy: I’d love to play, but trying to be smart with body

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals is still up in the air.

Purdy told reporters at a Thursday press conference that he’s “happy with the progress” he’s made in recovering from a toe injury. Purdy has also been listed with a left shoulder injury over the last couple of weeks, but said that the toe is the only thing standing in the way of his return to the lineup.

The injury was severe enough to keep him from playing in Week 2 and Purdy suggested that a decision on this week will go right down to the wire.

“Definitely just got to see, come game time, how I feel,” Purdy said. “Obviously, I want to play every game. I want to be out there. We only get 17 regular-season games and every game matters, especially divisional going against the Cardinals. If you ask me, I’d love to, but I’m trying to be smart with my body here. You never know, we’ll see when the game comes.”

The 49ers will issue injury designations on Friday, but it appears the question of whether Purdy or Mac Jones gets the start will linger into the weekend.